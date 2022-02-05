 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The final round of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off at 10:43 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Pebble Beach course in California. We have a full list of tee times.

By Collin Sherwin
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 05, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Beau Hossler leads a group of three players at -15 with 18 holes to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am heading into the final round on Sunday.

They lead a group of three players at -14 are Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, and Jordan Spieth, who hit about the most dangerous shot you will ever see on a golf course Saturday to save par. Despite being a stroke behind, Cantlay is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +300 to head home with the trophy tomorrow, followed by Spieth at +350.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch on Sunday from 1pm-3pm on the Golf Channel, followed by network coverage from 3pm-6.30pm on CBS. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ is also providing wrap-around coverage of the leading groups as well as key holes at one of the most picturesque golf courses in the world.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer Golfer
Time (ET) Tee Golfer Golfer Golfer Golfer
12:55 PM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Andrew Putnam
12:44 PM Tee #1 Tom Hoge Patrick Cantlay
12:33 PM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Jordan Spieth
12:33 PM Tee #10 Brian Stuard Jimmy Walker
12:22 PM Tee #1 Seamus Power Jason Day
12:22 PM Tee #10 Ben Kohles Doc Redman Johnson Wagner
12:11 PM Tee #1 Denny McCarthy Dylan Frittelli Greyson Sigg
12:11 PM Tee #10 Scott Gutschewski Austin Cook Dylan Wu
12:00 PM Tee #1 Bo Van Pelt Matt Fitzpatrick Sean O'Hair
12:00 PM Tee #10 Matthias Schwab Sung Kang
11:49 AM Tee #1 Troy Merritt Keith Mitchell Satoshi Kodaira
11:49 AM Tee #10 Robert Garrigus Seung-Yul Noh Chris Stroud
11:38 AM Tee #1 J.J. Spaun Pat Perez
11:38 AM Tee #10 Vaughn Taylor Luke Donald Maverick McNealy
11:27 AM Tee #1 David Lipsky Kelly Kraft Justin Rose
11:27 AM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Seth Reeves
11:16 AM Tee #1 Brendon Todd Mackenzie Hughes Mark Hubbard
11:16 AM Tee #10 Curtis Thompson Russell Knox Tyler Duncan Trey Mullinax
11:05 AM Tee #1 Davis Riley Mark Baldwin Lanto Griffin
11:05 AM Tee #10 Hayden Buckley Jonas Blixt Camilo Villegas
10:54 AM Tee #1 Nick Taylor Jonathan Byrd Peter Malnati
10:54 AM Tee #10 Taylor Moore Ryan Armour Taylor Pendrith
10:43 AM Tee #1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Ryan Moore Austin Smotherman
10:43 AM Tee #10 Adam Hadwin Nate Lashley
Grayson Murray
Bill Haas David Hearn
Matthew NeSmith Brandon Hagy
Aaron Rai D.J. Trahan
Nick Watney Wyndham Clark
Austin Eckroat Brian Harman
Sahith Theegala Chan Kim

