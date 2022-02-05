Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Beau Hossler leads a group of three players at -15 with 18 holes to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am heading into the final round on Sunday.
They lead a group of three players at -14 are Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, and Jordan Spieth, who hit about the most dangerous shot you will ever see on a golf course Saturday to save par. Despite being a stroke behind, Cantlay is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +300 to head home with the trophy tomorrow, followed by Spieth at +350.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch on Sunday from 1pm-3pm on the Golf Channel, followed by network coverage from 3pm-6.30pm on CBS. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ is also providing wrap-around coverage of the leading groups as well as key holes at one of the most picturesque golf courses in the world.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.
Round 4 Tee Times
|12:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Andrew Putnam
|12:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Tom Hoge
|Patrick Cantlay
|12:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Jordan Spieth
|12:33 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Jimmy Walker
|12:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Jason Day
|12:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Doc Redman
|Johnson Wagner
|12:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Denny McCarthy
|Dylan Frittelli
|Greyson Sigg
|12:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Gutschewski
|Austin Cook
|Dylan Wu
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Bo Van Pelt
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Sean O'Hair
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthias Schwab
|Sung Kang
|11:49 AM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Keith Mitchell
|Satoshi Kodaira
|11:49 AM
|Tee #10
|Robert Garrigus
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Chris Stroud
|11:38 AM
|Tee #1
|J.J. Spaun
|Pat Perez
|11:38 AM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Luke Donald
|Maverick McNealy
|11:27 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Kelly Kraft
|Justin Rose
|11:27 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Svensson
|Seth Reeves
|11:16 AM
|Tee #1
|Brendon Todd
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Mark Hubbard
|11:16 AM
|Tee #10
|Curtis Thompson
|Russell Knox
|Tyler Duncan
|Trey Mullinax
|11:05 AM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Mark Baldwin
|Lanto Griffin
|11:05 AM
|Tee #10
|Hayden Buckley
|Jonas Blixt
|Camilo Villegas
|10:54 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Taylor
|Jonathan Byrd
|Peter Malnati
|10:54 AM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Moore
|Ryan Armour
|Taylor Pendrith
|10:43 AM
|Tee #1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Ryan Moore
|Austin Smotherman
|10:43 AM
|Tee #10
|Adam Hadwin
|Nate Lashley
|Grayson Murray
|Bill Haas
|David Hearn
|Matthew NeSmith
|Brandon Hagy
|Aaron Rai
|D.J. Trahan
|Nick Watney
|Wyndham Clark
|Austin Eckroat
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Chan Kim