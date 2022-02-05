Full list of tee times for Final Round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Beau Hossler leads a group of three players at -15 with 18 holes to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am heading into the final round on Sunday.

They lead a group of three players at -14 are Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, and Jordan Spieth, who hit about the most dangerous shot you will ever see on a golf course Saturday to save par. Despite being a stroke behind, Cantlay is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +300 to head home with the trophy tomorrow, followed by Spieth at +350.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch on Sunday from 1pm-3pm on the Golf Channel, followed by network coverage from 3pm-6.30pm on CBS. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ is also providing wrap-around coverage of the leading groups as well as key holes at one of the most picturesque golf courses in the world.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.