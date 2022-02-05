Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, February 5

There are six games on Saturday’s NBA slate, and here’s a look at some of the best player props to place wagers on through DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Westbrook over 18.5 (+100)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in their home matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday night, giving Russell Westbrook a good chance at going over his total. He struggled shooting the previous two nights, knocking down just 10-of-30 field goal attempts. The volume of shot attempts should increase now that he will be more relied upon to score, which is great news for his point total.

Devin Booker under 2.5 3-pointers (-110)

The Phoenix Suns are going up against the Washington Wizards, which do a great job of limiting three-point shot attempts. Washington’s defense allows the fewest three-point attempts in the NBA. The volume of 3-pointers Booker shoots on a nightly basis is a concern, but the Wizards do well in limiting shot attempts from long range.

Julius Randle over 9.5 rebounds (-115)

The Knicks will go up against a Lakers offense that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in terms of possessions per game. More possessions usually leads to more rebounds, and Julius Randle is averaging 9.9 rebounds per game this season. He went for at least nine rebounds in three consecutive games.

