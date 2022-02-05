Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Miami Heat ended a three-game losing streak in their last time out with a road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on the road Thursday night, and they will head on the road for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte will look to avoid their fourth straight loss on Saturday night.

The Heat are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -160 moneyline odds, making the Hornets +140 underdogs. The over/under is set at 226.5.

Heat vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -3.5

Miami has the disadvantage of heading on the road for the fourth game in a row, but they had a full day in between games, while Charlotte is in the second game of a back-to-back. Jimmy Butler is expected to play even as he battles through a toe injury, but some key members on the roster are questionable to suit up. Regardless of who is in action, the Heat have the talent to cover this number in an advantageous betting spot.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Charlotte loves to push the pace as they rank second in possessions per game, but this matchup should be played in Miami’s style. The Heat rank No. 26 in that category, and 226.5 is far too many points for Saturday night’s game especially with this being the third game in the last four days for the Hornets.

