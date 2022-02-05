Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Wizards on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns will look to extend their lead for the best record in the NBA on Saturday night when they head on the road for a matchup with the Washington Wizards, who snapped their six-game losing streak on Wednesday night.

The Suns are 8-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -350 moneyline odds, making the Wizards +270 underdogs. The total for this game is 219.5.

Suns vs. Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +8

The Suns are in the second matchup of a four-game road trip, and Washington received an extra day off in between games as they return home after coming away with a road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Phoenix is obviously the better team in this matchup, but Washington is in a good enough situational spot to cover the eight points even with Bradley Beal still out of the lineup.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

Especially with Beal out, the Wizards’ best chance at success is a fantastic defensive performance, and they’ve had enough days off in between games where they should have plenty of energy to get things done on the defensive end of the floor. If they cover the eight-point spread, it will be because they slowed the game down and played well defensively.

