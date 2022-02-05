Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Lakers on Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off a loss with records below .500.

The Lakers are are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making the Knicks +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 214.5.

Knicks vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -2

The Knicks lost four of their last five games coming into Saturday night’s matchup, and they’re starting a five-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Lakers haven’t done a whole lot of traveling with their third consecutive game in Los Angeles, so this is an advantageous betting spot for the Lakers even when they’re likely to be without two of their top players.

Over/Under: Over 214.5

These are two extreme teams as far as their pace. The Lakers average the most possessions per game, while the Knicks average the fewest possessions per game. With Los Angeles’ injury issues, New York would be smart to push the pace a bit, and that should push the total over the 214.5 points.

