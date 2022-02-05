Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Bucks will take the floor for the first time since Tuesday night as they head on the road for a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, which will bring their four-game losing streak into Saturday night’s game.

The Bucks are 10-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -510 moneyline odds, making the Trail Blazers +375 underdogs. The over/under is set at 228.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -10

Milwaukee has such a significant rest advantage with three days off in between games, while Portland will play their third game in four nights, and they’re in the second game of a back-to-back. The Bucks should cover this number especially with the injuries down the Trail Blazers roster including their star Damian Lillard, who has now missed more than a month.

Over/Under: Under 228

No team has reached 100 points in each of Portland’s last three games and with all the time off, the Bucks should have plenty of energy to do their part on the defensive end. This is the highest total of the night, and the under is the way to go in this spot.

