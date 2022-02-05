Who is coaching the 2022 Senior Bowl?

On Saturday, February 5th from Hancock Whitney Stadium, we will have the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl! The game will be aired on NFL Network starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Detriot Lions and the New York Jets have been selected as the teams with the Jets representing the “National Team” and the Lions representing the “American” Team. What this means is that the coaching staffs for these respective teams will be the coaching staffs for the two teams of collegiate seniors playing in the game.

New to 2022, the head coaches of each team will serve more in an advisory role looking to pass on mentorship and advice to their respective staffs. This will allow assistant coaches a pseudo-promotion and a chance to experience coaching a different aspect of the game.

Another new change for the game this year is the inclusion of four coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They will be included in the coaching staffs for the American and National teams even though they are still college coaches. This is a great opportunity for these minority coaches as it not only allows them to connect with the NFL, but they will become a reference for the participants in regards to the draft process for the 30 NFL teams not represented in this game.

More information about these new initiatives can be found here.