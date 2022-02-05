NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts for Busch Light Clash

The 2022 NASCAR season opens in two weeks with the Daytona 500, but ahead of that we get an exhibition race in a football stadium! The Busch Light Clash is scheduled for Sunday at the LA Coliseum and qualifying for the race begins a day earlier.
The 36 drivers currently entered in the field will get practice time on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and that will be followed by the first of three stages of the qualifying process. There will be single-car qualifying at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on FS1, qualifying heat runs on Sunday 3 p.m. on FOX, and last-chance qualifiers at approximately 4:10 p.m. on FOX. The race follows on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.
The single-car qualifying on Saturday will feature the field of drivers competing for positioning in Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The four fastest qualifiers will be on the pole for each heat race. The rest of the field will be filled using the single-car qualifying times. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth.
Each heat race will run 25 laps and the top four finishers in each heat will advance to the Clash race, filling the first 16 positions on the grid. The remaining drivers that fail to qualify in the heat runs will be eligible for one of the two last-chance qualifying racers. The top three finishes from each of the two LCQs will fill out positions 17 through 22. The 23rd and final position will go to the driver with the highest finish in the 2021 points standings who did not otherwise advance to The Clash.
Entry list
2022 Busch Light Clash entry list
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Justin Alexander
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Johnny Klausmeier
|Ford
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|Jason Houghtaling
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Seth Chavka
|Toyota
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Seth Barbour
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mike Shiplett
|Ford
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|Jerame Donley
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|Dave Elenz
|Chevrolet
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Brian Pattie
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Greg Ives
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Lee Leslie
|Ford
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing Team
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet