NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts for Busch Light Clash

The 2022 NASCAR season opens in two weeks with the Daytona 500, but ahead of that we get an exhibition race in a football stadium! The Busch Light Clash is scheduled for Sunday at the LA Coliseum and qualifying for the race begins a day earlier.

The 36 drivers currently entered in the field will get practice time on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and that will be followed by the first of three stages of the qualifying process. There will be single-car qualifying at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on FS1, qualifying heat runs on Sunday 3 p.m. on FOX, and last-chance qualifiers at approximately 4:10 p.m. on FOX. The race follows on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.

The single-car qualifying on Saturday will feature the field of drivers competing for positioning in Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The four fastest qualifiers will be on the pole for each heat race. The rest of the field will be filled using the single-car qualifying times. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth.

Each heat race will run 25 laps and the top four finishers in each heat will advance to the Clash race, filling the first 16 positions on the grid. The remaining drivers that fail to qualify in the heat runs will be eligible for one of the two last-chance qualifying racers. The top three finishes from each of the two LCQs will fill out positions 17 through 22. The 23rd and final position will go to the driver with the highest finish in the 2021 points standings who did not otherwise advance to The Clash.

