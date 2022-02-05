 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying start time: When qualifying starts for Busch Light Clash

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum.

By David Fucillo
Aerial view of the Los Angeles Coliseum under construction for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR season opens in two weeks with the Daytona 500, but ahead of that we get an exhibition race in a football stadium! The Busch Light Clash is scheduled for Sunday at the LA Coliseum and qualifying for the race begins a day earlier.

The 36 drivers currently entered in the field will get practice time on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, and that will be followed by the first of three stages of the qualifying process. There will be single-car qualifying at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on FS1, qualifying heat runs on Sunday 3 p.m. on FOX, and last-chance qualifiers at approximately 4:10 p.m. on FOX. The race follows on Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX.

The single-car qualifying on Saturday will feature the field of drivers competing for positioning in Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The four fastest qualifiers will be on the pole for each heat race. The rest of the field will be filled using the single-car qualifying times. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth.

Each heat race will run 25 laps and the top four finishers in each heat will advance to the Clash race, filling the first 16 positions on the grid. The remaining drivers that fail to qualify in the heat runs will be eligible for one of the two last-chance qualifying racers. The top three finishes from each of the two LCQs will fill out positions 17 through 22. The 23rd and final position will go to the driver with the highest finish in the 2021 points standings who did not otherwise advance to The Clash.

Entry list

2022 Busch Light Clash entry list

Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Phil Surgen Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Johnny Klausmeier Ford
15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford
77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Travis Mack Chevrolet

