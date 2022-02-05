 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Busch Light Clash qualifying on Saturday on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch qualifying for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Erica Wilkerson of NASCAR and members of the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Carson tour the track prior to the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Coliseum on January 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR regular season does not get underway for two more weeks when the green flag drops at Daytona, but ahead of the Super Bowl of NASCAR, we get an intriguing exhibition race. The Busch Light Clash airs this weekend and NASCAR is running it in the LA Coliseum.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 and will air on FOX. Ahead of the race, NASCAR is running a three-part qualifying process to determine the 23-driver field. On Saturday, after the drivers have practice runs at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2, qualifying opens at 8:30 p.m. on FS2 with single-car qualifying.

Single-car qualifying involves the field of drivers each running a lap of the track and competing for the fastest time. For this race, the top four fastest times will get the pole position for Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The rest of the field will fill out based on time. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth. There will also be a last chance qualifiers race for spots 17-22 and the 23rd spot will go to the driver with the highest 2021 point total who didn’t otherwise earn a spot in qualifying.

How to watch qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum

Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOXSports.com/live, FOX Sports app

Entry list

2022 Busch Light Clash entry list

Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Phil Surgen Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Johnny Klausmeier Ford
15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford
77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Travis Mack Chevrolet

