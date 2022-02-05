How to watch Busch Light Clash qualifying on Saturday on TV and via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR regular season does not get underway for two more weeks when the green flag drops at Daytona, but ahead of the Super Bowl of NASCAR, we get an intriguing exhibition race. The Busch Light Clash airs this weekend and NASCAR is running it in the LA Coliseum.
The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 and will air on FOX. Ahead of the race, NASCAR is running a three-part qualifying process to determine the 23-driver field. On Saturday, after the drivers have practice runs at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2, qualifying opens at 8:30 p.m. on FS2 with single-car qualifying.
Single-car qualifying involves the field of drivers each running a lap of the track and competing for the fastest time. For this race, the top four fastest times will get the pole position for Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The rest of the field will fill out based on time. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth. There will also be a last chance qualifiers race for spots 17-22 and the 23rd spot will go to the driver with the highest 2021 point total who didn’t otherwise earn a spot in qualifying.
How to watch qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum
Date: Saturday, February 5
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOXSports.com/live, FOX Sports app
Entry list
2022 Busch Light Clash entry list
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Justin Alexander
|Chevrolet
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Johnny Klausmeier
|Ford
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|Jason Houghtaling
|Ford
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Seth Chavka
|Toyota
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Seth Barbour
|Ford
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mike Shiplett
|Ford
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|Jerame Donley
|Chevrolet
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|Dave Elenz
|Chevrolet
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Brian Pattie
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Greg Ives
|Chevrolet
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Lee Leslie
|Ford
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing Team
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet