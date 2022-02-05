How to watch Busch Light Clash qualifying on Saturday on TV and via live online stream

The 2022 NASCAR regular season does not get underway for two more weeks when the green flag drops at Daytona, but ahead of the Super Bowl of NASCAR, we get an intriguing exhibition race. The Busch Light Clash airs this weekend and NASCAR is running it in the LA Coliseum.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 and will air on FOX. Ahead of the race, NASCAR is running a three-part qualifying process to determine the 23-driver field. On Saturday, after the drivers have practice runs at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2, qualifying opens at 8:30 p.m. on FS2 with single-car qualifying.

Single-car qualifying involves the field of drivers each running a lap of the track and competing for the fastest time. For this race, the top four fastest times will get the pole position for Sunday’s four qualifying heats. The rest of the field will fill out based on time. The fifth through eighth fastest will be in the second spot of each heat, the ninth through twelfth fastest will be in the third spot of each heat, and so forth. There will also be a last chance qualifiers race for spots 17-22 and the 23rd spot will go to the driver with the highest 2021 point total who didn’t otherwise earn a spot in qualifying.

How to watch qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOXSports.com/live, FOX Sports app

Entry list