Taz Sherman: Status of West Virginia guard for game against Texas Tech on Saturday

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to snap a six-game losing streak Saturday when they meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Morgantown. West Virginia would love to get leading scorer Taz Sherman back for this contest, but he’s in concussion protocols.

According to head coach Bob Huggins, Sherman remains in concussion protocol and appears unlikely to play Saturday. Huggins was expectedly non-committal on Sherman’s status, so we’ll have to wait and see if he can clear protocols in time. The Mountaineers will miss the guard’s 18.9 points per game if he cannot suit up. Look for Sean McNeil, Jalen Bridges and Malik Curry to take on more responsibility offensively if Sherman can’t play. This is a huge game for the Mountaineers if they want to get back in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are listed as a 5-point underdogs. The total sits at 130.5.