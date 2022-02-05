Terrence Shannon Jr: Status of Texas Tech forward for game against WVU on Saturday

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will hope to keep their recent run of success going Saturday when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown. The Red Raiders have been flying despite the departure of head coach Chris Beard, who they beat in their last game. The status of Terrence Shannon Jr. will be a question on fans’ minds ahead of this contest.

Shannon Jr. played just six minutes in the win over Texas and has been reportedly dealing with back issues all season. His injury is officially listed as “undisclosed” but the back seems to be flaring up from time to time for Shannon Jr. He’s a big part of this Texas Tech offense, averaging 11.1 points per game in about 25 minutes. We’ll see if he’s able to have a bigger role Saturday against the Mountaineers, assuming his injury checks out.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Raiders are listed as a 5-point favorite. The total sits at 130.5.