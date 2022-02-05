Xavier Pinson: Status of LSU guard for game against Vanderbilt on Saturday

The college basketball season is on the brink of getting away from the LSU Tigers. After starting the season 15-1, they have dropped five of their last six games and are now 16-6 continuing with conference play. A large part of this slide they have been on has been that they have been missing star point guard Xavier Pinson who has been battling a knee injury.

LSU head coach Will Wade has said that it is unlikely that we will see Pinson suit up for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. According to Wade, Pinson is perceived to be playing at about 70% and they don’t feel comfortable playing him again until he is closer to 85%. Wade is fine potentially sacrificing the results of one conference game if it means they can get their point guard healthy for a deep tournament run.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers are listed as a 3.5-point favorite. The total sits at 130.5.