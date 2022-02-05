Daimion Collins: Status of Kentucky forward for game against Alabama on Saturday

It must be nice to have the depth that the Kentucky Wildcats seem to have on a yearly basis. This season, for example, star forward Daimion Collins hasn’t been able to stay healthy and the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. On Saturday, February 5th they take on Alabama and they don’t know yet if they are going to have Collins available.

Collins is questionable with an undisclosed injury, but he hasn’t logged more than three minutes of game time in the last two weeks. Collins has been reported to be participating in warmups, but he isn’t logging any game time. The scholarship player is dealing with some sort of injury it seems, but it hasn’t been disclosed what could be keeping him from playing.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 2.0-point favorite. The total sits at 157.5.