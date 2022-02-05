NASCAR qualifying: Live updates for Saturday single car qualifying at Busch Light Clash

NASCAR is back! The 2022 regular season does not start for two more weeks but we get an exhibition race at the LA Coliseum to get us ready. The Busch Light Clash normally happens in Daytona, but this year, NASCAR has moved it to the Southern California football stadium.

The race is scheduled for Sunday evening, but a day ahead we start a three-part qualifying process. The first stage is single-car qualifying on Saturday night to determine the starting lineups for four qualifying heats that will take place on Sunday.

The Saturday single-car qualifying gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. We’ll provide updates over the course of the qualifying round until we have the four starting grids. The fastest driver claims pole #1, the second fastest gets pole #2 and so forth. The fifth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the first race, the sixth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the second race, and so on through the 36 drivers.

For the time being, here is the list of drivers and the order in which they are running their qualifying lap. We’ll update this with the final orders as the results come in. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson come into qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +600, followed by Kyle Busch at +650.