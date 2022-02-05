NASCAR qualifying: Live updates for Saturday single car qualifying at Busch Light Clash

NASCAR is back! The 2022 regular season does not start for two more weeks but we get an exhibition race at the LA Coliseum to get us ready. The Busch Light Clash normally happens in Daytona, but this year, NASCAR has moved it to the Southern California football stadium.
The race is scheduled for Sunday evening, but a day ahead we start a three-part qualifying process. The first stage is single-car qualifying on Saturday night to determine the starting lineups for four qualifying heats that will take place on Sunday.
The Saturday single-car qualifying gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. We’ll provide updates over the course of the qualifying round until we have the four starting grids. The fastest driver claims pole #1, the second fastest gets pole #2 and so forth. The fifth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the first race, the sixth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the second race, and so on through the 36 drivers.
For the time being, here is the list of drivers and the order in which they are running their qualifying lap. We’ll update this with the final orders as the results come in. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson come into qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +600, followed by Kyle Busch at +650.
Single-car qualifying order, 2022 Busch Light Clash
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Qualifying time
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Qualifying time
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|TBD
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|TBD
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|TBD
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|TBD
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|TBD
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|TBD
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|TBD
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|TBD
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|TBD
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|TBD
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|TBD
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|TBD
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|TBD
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|TBD
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|TBD
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing Team
|TBD
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|TBD
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|TBD
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|TBD
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|TBD
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|TBD
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|TBD
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|TBD
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|TBD
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|TBD
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|TBD
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|TBD
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|TBD
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|TBD
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|TBD
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|TBD
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|TBD
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|TBD
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|TBD
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|TBD