NASCAR qualifying: Live updates for Saturday single car qualifying at Busch Light Clash

The Busch Light Clash is set in LA this year, and there will be plenty of action on the new Coliseum track before the official race begins. Here’s a look at the starting grid for qualifying heats ahead of the race.

By DKNation Staff
A general view during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is back! The 2022 regular season does not start for two more weeks but we get an exhibition race at the LA Coliseum to get us ready. The Busch Light Clash normally happens in Daytona, but this year, NASCAR has moved it to the Southern California football stadium.

The race is scheduled for Sunday evening, but a day ahead we start a three-part qualifying process. The first stage is single-car qualifying on Saturday night to determine the starting lineups for four qualifying heats that will take place on Sunday.

The Saturday single-car qualifying gets underway at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. We’ll provide updates over the course of the qualifying round until we have the four starting grids. The fastest driver claims pole #1, the second fastest gets pole #2 and so forth. The fifth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the first race, the sixth fastest driver claims the #2 spot in the second race, and so on through the 36 drivers.

For the time being, here is the list of drivers and the order in which they are running their qualifying lap. We’ll update this with the final orders as the results come in. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson come into qualifying as the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +600, followed by Kyle Busch at +650.

Single-car qualifying order, 2022 Busch Light Clash

Car No. Driver Team Qualifying time
45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing TBD
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports TBD
15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing TBD
42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing TBD
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing TBD
78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports TBD
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing TBD
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports TBD
77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports TBD
6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing TBD
41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing TBD
31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing TBD
43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing TBD
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing TBD
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing TBD
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing TBD
99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team TBD
17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing TBD
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing TBD
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing TBD
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports TBD
10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing TBD
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports TBD
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing TBD
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing TBD
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team TBD
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports TBD
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing TBD
22 Joey Logano Team Penske TBD
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske TBD
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske TBD
4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing TBD
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports TBD
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing TBD
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing TBD
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports TBD

