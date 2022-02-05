Ja Morant, LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox headline NBA injury report for Saturday, February 5

It’s just a six-game slate Saturday in the NBA, with the Knicks and Lakers playing in ABC’s showcase game in primetime. Even though the league appears to have successfully avoided sending players to the health and safety protocols in bunches, the injury report still contains some massive names which will impact the outcome of the season. Here’s Saturday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: February 5

Ja Morant (foot) questionable

Morant popping up on the injury report is a bit concerning for Memphis, who has experienced some key players being sidelined from time to time this year. The Grizzlies have managed to overcome that to a large degree though. If Morant sits, look for Tyus Jones and De’Anthony Melton to be getting most of the minutes at point guard.

Jimmy Butler (toe) probable

Butler played the last two games with this injury, so the Heat are considering him good. Given his injury history this season, they’ll be cautious if things do go the wrong way before tipoff. If Butler sits, look for Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to take most of the team’s shots offensively.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) probable

Jae Crowder (wrist) probable

Ayton and Crowder have played through these injuries now, so they should be ready to go. Their presence impacts the value of Jalen Smith and Cameron Johnson the most.

Bradley Beal (wrist) OUT

Beal remains out with a wrist injury. Look for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Spencer Dinwiddie to be more involved with the star shooting guard out.

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (knee) doubtful

Anthony Davis (wrist) probable

Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) OUT

James is unlikely to play, while Davis should be good. Anthony will be out after picking up an injury in Thursday’s game against the Clippers. Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk remain the value plays on this Lakers team.

No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) questionable

Marvin Bagley (ankle) questionable

Fox has missed seven straight games despite having this designation every time, so it’s hard to tell exactly what the issue is. He’s also a trade target, so it’s safe to wonder whether he’s played his last game for Sacramento at this point. Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell will be great pickups if Fox sits. If Bagley plays, look for Alex Len and Chimezie Metu to lose out on some minutes.