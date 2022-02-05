Saturday will be the last time Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will go to Chapel Hill in one of the biggest rivalries in sports on Saturday. VSiN’s Greg Peterson gives a pick on the game.

Duke Blue Devils (-3, 150.5) at UNC Tar Heels

The rivalry is about as even as it gets, with the two teams 50-50 the last 100 meetings. North Carolina is 7-1 against the spread the last four seasons against Duke, and is shooting as well as ever from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels are 15th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 38.5% (41% at home), while Duke makes just 30.2% of its 3-point attempts on the road compared to 38.5% at home.

The Blue Devils have been the more efficient offense overall, ranking seventh in the country in points scored on a per possession basis while North Carolina is 36th. However, Duke is unlikely to get the same amount of second-chance points it’s used to normally, as UNC is second in the country in defensive rebound rate (allowing opponents to rebound just 17.9% of their missed shots).

The effort in the paint for North Carolina is headlined by Armando Bacot, who has pulled in at least 10 rebounds in 15 of the team’s 16 games since the start of December with averages of 18.1 points and 16.3 rebounds per game over his last nine.

The Tar Heels are 4-1 in their last five games at home against Duke and while this will be one of the most emotional games in this rivalry’s storied history, North Carolina will defend its home court on Saturday.

The Play: North Carolina ML

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.