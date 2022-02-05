Justin Moore: Status of Villanova guard for game against UConn on Saturday

The No. 12 Villanova Wildcats appear to be without their second-leading scorer Justin Moore ahead of Saturday’s home matchup with the UConn Huskies. He is not participating in pregame warmups, per reporter Austin Petolillo.

Moore has not missed a game all season, but he will be out with an ankle injury, and Bryan Antoine is likely to take his spot in the starting lineup.

In 22 games played this season, Moore averages 15.1 points per game along with 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is the team leader in steals with 1.2 per matchup.

Villanova will enter Saturday’s game with a 16-6 overall record including 9-3 in Big East play, while UConn is 15-5 with a 6-3 record in the conference.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 5-point with -210 moneyline odds, making UConn +175 underdogs. The line opened with Villanova as a 6.5-point favorite. The total sits at 128.5.