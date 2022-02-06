 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tracking participants, news, rumors for 3-Point Shootout at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

We’re keeping track of all the players who have committed to the event at All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 1, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.&nbsp; Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will hold its festivities the weekend of Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 3-point shootout will take place on Saturday night along with the Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge.

Last year, Stephen Curry took home his second 3-point contest title and we should expect him to defend said title in 2022. Curry beat out Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in 2021. All participants were competing in some form of event or in the All-Star Game, so this time around we should see the top 3-point shooters in 21-22 get a shot at Curry.

Here we’re going to be tracking the latest news and rumors pertaining to who will participate in the 3-point contest in 2022.

3-point contest participants

Feb. 6Toronto Raptors G Fred VanVleet is the first player to commit to competing in the 3-point contest in 2022, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

There were some reports before the All-Stars were announced that Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young will also compete in the event. He has yet to come out and officially confirm that news. For now, we can assume both Young and FVV are in the contest, as well as Stephen Curry, the defending champion and All-Star starter.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 28 stories

More From DraftKings Nation