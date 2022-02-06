Tracking participants, news, rumors for 3-Point Shootout at 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will hold its festivities the weekend of Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio. The 3-point shootout will take place on Saturday night along with the Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge.

Last year, Stephen Curry took home his second 3-point contest title and we should expect him to defend said title in 2022. Curry beat out Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in 2021. All participants were competing in some form of event or in the All-Star Game, so this time around we should see the top 3-point shooters in 21-22 get a shot at Curry.

Here we’re going to be tracking the latest news and rumors pertaining to who will participate in the 3-point contest in 2022.

3-point contest participants

Feb. 6 — Toronto Raptors G Fred VanVleet is the first player to commit to competing in the 3-point contest in 2022, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Toronto Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet has committed to the Three-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2022

There were some reports before the All-Stars were announced that Atlanta Hawks PG Trae Young will also compete in the event. He has yet to come out and officially confirm that news. For now, we can assume both Young and FVV are in the contest, as well as Stephen Curry, the defending champion and All-Star starter.