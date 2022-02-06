What should Lakers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an unfamiliar position ahead of the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook attempting to navigate through a loaded Western conference with little help. The Lakers have been largely aimless and despite their record, they’ve managed to look a lot worse in games against contenders. With injuries to James and Davis throwing rotations off, how should the Lakers handle this deadline given the championship expectations of the franchise?

NBA Trade Deadline: Los Angeles Lakers

Buy or Sell? Ride it out with the current star core

The Lakers don’t have assets. They’ve reported floated a package for Jerami Grant involving Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and the 2027 first-round pick. That pick is going to be worth something big for the franchise, and Grant isn’t solving LA’s issues alone. The best path for the Lakers is to let this thing play out with James, Davis and Westbrook. Those three should be able to figure something out when healthy, and the Lakers have to hope it is enough to make some noise in the playoffs.