What should Clippers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Los Angeles Clippers made a deep playoff run last season but suffered a devastating blow with Kawhi Leonard’s ACL injury. The Clippers managed to stay afloat in the West behind Paul George, but even he’s in danger of missing the rest of the season. With the two superstars out, how should the Clippers approach the trade deadline?

NBA Trade Deadline: Los Angeles Clippers

Buy or Sell? Make pivots for next season

The Clippers already made one move preparing for the future by adding Norman Powell and Robert Covington. The latter is an expiring deal but could come back in free agency. Only the Clippers know how Leonard and George are faring and they have to make a true assessment on whether they can get both players back this year. The best move would be to let this season lapse and pivot for next year when both stars will hopefully be fully healthy. Marcus Morris and Serge Ibaka could also be on the block, with Luke Kennard potentially attracting interest from other teams as well.