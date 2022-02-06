What should Warriors do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Golden State Warriors look primed to extend their dynasty, with one of the best records in the league ahead of the trade deadline and All-Star break. Golden State had a big opportunity to deal its two lottery picks in the offseason in a move for a fourth star, although Klay Thompson’s level of play was not known at that time. With Thompson working his way back, the Warriors appear to be one of the few teams truly contending for the 2021-22 title.

NBA Trade Deadline: Golden State Warriors

Buy or Sell? Look for a fourth star, but don’t blow up the entire rotation

Draymond Green will come back at some point. Golden State doesn’t have to a deal just for the sake of doing one. The Warriors should only sacrifice assets if they believe they can acquire someone like Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard. James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga are high-potential pieces which can grow alongside Curry, Thompson and Green. The Warriors should only deal them if there’s a bonafide star coming back to the Bay Area.