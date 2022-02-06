What should Kings do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Sacramento Kings looked to snap a 15-season playoff drought with a young core primed to break out in 2021-22, but the season has not materialized that way. The Kings are looking like a lottery team once again, and now might be the time to truly hit the reset button and blow it all up. Contrary to what fans may think, Sacramento does have some good players who can aid a contender.

NBA Trade Deadline: Sacramento Kings

Buy or Sell? Sell, sell, sell!

If the Kings don’t deal De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley, it’s because the franchise folded. Sacramento should look at what happened to Boston’s role players stuck behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There’s no way Davion Mitchell and Tyrese Haliburton can develop playing behind Fox and Hield. It’s time to undergo yet another rebuild with a clean slate in terms of salaries. The Kings can get some significant assets back for all the players above while still holding onto some nice core players in Mitchell and Haliburton.