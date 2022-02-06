What should Suns do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Phoenix Suns came up short in last season’s NBA Finals, which has clearly been motivation for the group in 2021-22. The Suns are at the top of the West with aspirations to get back to the Finals and finish the job this time around, so how they navigate the trade deadline will be crucial for their championship expectations.

NBA Trade Deadline: Phoenix Suns

Buy or Sell? Stay put

There’s good news and bad news for the Suns. The good news is they’re rolling and don’t have to make a deal knowing the results are excellent. The bad news is they don’t have a lot of flexibility in terms of making a deal if one presents itself. Jerami Grant would be the obvious addition, although that likely costs the Suns Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson. Phoenix values both players, even if they don’t have the same ceiling as Grant. The Suns should probably stay put and bank on their current talent. Any deal they do make will be a fringe one.