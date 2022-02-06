What should Timberwolves do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have finally seen their young core of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards fit well together. The team is fighting for a playoff spot and should at least be in the play-in conversation given how the bottom of the West is looking. The Timberwolves don’t have a great path to acquiring players in free agency, so the trade deadline is usually their best chance to make a big move.

NBA Trade Deadline: Minnesota Timberwolves

Buy or Sell? Look into a potential Ben Simmons deal

The Timberwolves have two expiring contracts in Patrick Beverley and Taurean Prince. Those combined will be enough to match Simmons’ salary. He would fit Minnesota’s timeline and he’s the type of player who doesn’t normally end up with a team like the Timberwolves. The fit with Towns, Russell and Edwards is good and the Timberwolves can offer some favorable draft picks as well. If Simmons is not available, the team should look to offload the expiring deals to contenders for future draft assets.