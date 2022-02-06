What should Nuggets do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Denver Nuggets continue to remain a force in the West behind MVP contender Nikola Jokic but the team’s injury situation leaves fans wondering what could’ve been. Jamal Murray is expected to return at some point this season, while Michael Porter Jr.’s comeback is looking less promising. Here’s how the Nuggets should approach this year’s trade deadline after already making some moves.

NBA Trade Deadline: Denver Nuggets

Buy or Sell? Stay put and hope your secondary stars return

Adding Bryn Forbes was a good decision for Denver, and getting rid of Bol Bol seemed like a necessary cost of business with the way things were going health-wise. Jokic can carry the Nuggets to the postseason but for this team to truly hit the ceiling Murray and Porter Jr. need to return. The Nuggets shouldn’t make any moves knowing they have arguably the best player in the league to build around and eventually, health will swing in their favor.