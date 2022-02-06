What should Jazz do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Utah Jazz have been dealing with the injury bug in a big way ahead of the 2021-22 trade deadline. Joe Ingles’ ACL injury is the biggest setback for the team, although Rudy Gobert’s calf strain and Donovan Mitchell’s concussion haven’t helped matters in the short term. Here’s how Utah should navigate the trade deadline this season.

NBA Trade Deadline: Utah Jazz

Buy or Sell? Look for another three-point shooter

The Jazz probably need Jared Butler, who’s a strong shooter, to step into a bigger role. Utah needs to lean into its shooting to overcome some other issues. Ingles’ creativity and ball-handling will be hard to make up for but the Jazz do have some pieces to deal. Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside are expendable as they’re not likely to be in a playoff rotation. That’s about $7 million the Jazz can offload to bring in some shooting.