What should Thunder do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the Oklahoma City Thunder should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder
Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 31, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun their rebuild in a great spot, with two potential stars and ton of first-round picks. The team has plenty of young talent on board but there is a such thing as too much potential when it comes to a rebuilding unit. Could Oklahoma City offload some picks to get more proven players and accelerate its path to contention at the trade deadline?

Buy or Sell? Explore dealing some picks for proven talent

There is a such thing as too many first-round picks. At some point, those picks turn into players and become more tangible assets. The Thunder already have some good pieces in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. The question now is whether the other players around them fit. Could Oklahoma City benefit from adding a player like Ben Simmons or De’Aaron Fox? Sacrificing some draft assets for that proven production might not pay off this year but it’ll help down the line.

