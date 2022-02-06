What should Thunder do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have begun their rebuild in a great spot, with two potential stars and ton of first-round picks. The team has plenty of young talent on board but there is a such thing as too much potential when it comes to a rebuilding unit. Could Oklahoma City offload some picks to get more proven players and accelerate its path to contention at the trade deadline?

NBA Trade Deadline: Oklahoma City Thunder

Buy or Sell? Explore dealing some picks for proven talent

There is a such thing as too many first-round picks. At some point, those picks turn into players and become more tangible assets. The Thunder already have some good pieces in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. The question now is whether the other players around them fit. Could Oklahoma City benefit from adding a player like Ben Simmons or De’Aaron Fox? Sacrificing some draft assets for that proven production might not pay off this year but it’ll help down the line.