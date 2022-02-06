What should Trail Blazers do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Portland Trail Blazers decided to keep mixing the roster around Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in hopes of a resurgence, but the two guards have been injured this season for long stretches. First McCollum suffered a collapsed lung, and Lillard had a setback with his abdominal strain just as McCollum was recovering. This backcourt has been great for Portland, but the Trail Blazers might’ve missed the chance to get back a massive return for both players.

NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers

Buy or Sell? Continue shuffling the roster around the Lillard-McCollum pairing

The Trail Blazers have basically chosen to stay on this hill. There’s currently no market for either player. Portland already started re-stacking the deck by dealing Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers, with Keon Johnson being the high-upside player coming back. That was probably the only big move the Blazers could make this trade season. Jusuf Nurkic might be the only domino to fall outside of Powell and Covington being dealt.