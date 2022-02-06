 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What should Mavericks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the Dallas Mavericks should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oklahoma City Thunder v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at American Airlines Center on February 2, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The Thunder won 120-114 in overtime.
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have overcome some early injury issues surrounding Luka Doncic to emerge as a playoff contender in the West. Doncic has been playing at a MVP level with limited help, especially as Kristaps Porzingis dealing with another knee injury. The Mavericks might have to punt on Doncic and Porzingis being a superstar tandem, but does a move at the deadline make sense for Dallas?

NBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Mavericks

Buy or Sell? Explore a trade for Gary Harris

Harris hasn’t been a great player, but he’s a capable perimeter scorer who can complete Doncic and Jalen Brunson. With Tim Hardaway Jr. going down due to a broken foot, the Mavericks need another creator on the outside. Dallas won’t break up Doncic and Porzingis this season, so the best move would be to add a capable offensive player on an expiring deal and figure things out in the offseason.

More From DraftKings Nation