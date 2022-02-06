What should Mavericks do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Dallas Mavericks have overcome some early injury issues surrounding Luka Doncic to emerge as a playoff contender in the West. Doncic has been playing at a MVP level with limited help, especially as Kristaps Porzingis dealing with another knee injury. The Mavericks might have to punt on Doncic and Porzingis being a superstar tandem, but does a move at the deadline make sense for Dallas?

NBA Trade Deadline: Dallas Mavericks

Buy or Sell? Explore a trade for Gary Harris

Harris hasn’t been a great player, but he’s a capable perimeter scorer who can complete Doncic and Jalen Brunson. With Tim Hardaway Jr. going down due to a broken foot, the Mavericks need another creator on the outside. Dallas won’t break up Doncic and Porzingis this season, so the best move would be to add a capable offensive player on an expiring deal and figure things out in the offseason.