What should Rockets do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Houston Rockets have started a rebuild with No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green being the centerpiece of the future core. That leaves players like John Wall, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood as potential trade pieces for Houston. The Rockets have wanted a lot in return for these veterans, and contending teams might not have enough to make that move. Here’s how Houston should approach the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: Houston Rockets

Buy or Sell? Sell, sell, sell!

The Rockets need to offload salaries to be properly set up for the rebuild. They have to be confident in their current young players to get rid of the veterans ahead of them in the rotation. Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba, Josh Christopher and Kevin Porter Jr. form an intriguing group. Gordon, Wood and Wall don’t need to be around past the deadline. Any draft assets in return will be helpful for Houston.