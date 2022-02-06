What should Grizzlies do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as the surprise team in the NBA this season, challenging the Suns and Warriors for the top spot in the Western conference. The Grizzlies have a talented young core led by point guard Ja Morant, which puts them under the microscope ahead of the trade deadline. Will Memphis make moves for proven talent or let the group ride out this season as currently constructed?

NBA Trade Deadline: Memphis Grizzlies

Buy or Sell? Look into adding Jerami Grant or a rotation perimeter player

The Grizzlies have a nice mix of draft picks, expiring deals and young players. They won’t part with Morant, Jaren Jackson, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane so that likely rules out a big move for Bradley Beal or Ben Simmons. Grant is a player who fits Memphis’ system well and could likely be added without sacrificing one of the four core pieces. Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones provide about $17 million in expiring contracts, which would come close to matching Grant’s cap number at the moment.