What should Pelicans do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The New Orleans Pelicans have experienced a rough 2021-22 season, with Zion Williamson rehabbing a foot injury amid speculation about his future with the franchise. The Pelicans haven’t done much with the assets they received in the Anthony Davis trade and now have to navigate this upcoming trade deadline with some caution.

NBA Trade Deadline: New Orleans Pelicans

Buy or Sell? Stay put and get to the summer

This has been a disaster year by all accounts for New Orleans. The best path forward is to get to the summer without sacrificing promising players. There won’t be much interest for Jonas Valanciunas, but he’s a candidate to be dealt. Brandon Ingram is considered part of the future in New Orleans so he’s not on the block. The contracts for Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham are a hindrance in potential deals for those players. The Pelicans need to figure this out at some point, but that point is likely in the summer.