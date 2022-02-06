 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What should Pelicans do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

We go over whether the New Orleans Pelicans should buy or sell before the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans stands on the bench during the third quarter of a NBA game against the LA Clippers at Smoothie King Center on November 19, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have experienced a rough 2021-22 season, with Zion Williamson rehabbing a foot injury amid speculation about his future with the franchise. The Pelicans haven’t done much with the assets they received in the Anthony Davis trade and now have to navigate this upcoming trade deadline with some caution.

NBA Trade Deadline: New Orleans Pelicans

Buy or Sell? Stay put and get to the summer

This has been a disaster year by all accounts for New Orleans. The best path forward is to get to the summer without sacrificing promising players. There won’t be much interest for Jonas Valanciunas, but he’s a candidate to be dealt. Brandon Ingram is considered part of the future in New Orleans so he’s not on the block. The contracts for Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham are a hindrance in potential deals for those players. The Pelicans need to figure this out at some point, but that point is likely in the summer.

