What should Spurs do before the NBA Trade Deadline?

The San Antonio Spurs are headed towards another disappointing season as the trade deadline nears, although the play-in tournament is still a possibility. Gregg Popovich is not getting any younger, and the Spurs seriously need to think about how they’re going to take this franchise forward. Here’s how San Antonio should approach the trade deadline.

NBA Trade Deadline: San Antonio Spurs

Buy or Sell? Don’t trade the core but deal some peripheral bad contracts

There have been rumblings about teams asking for Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, but the Spurs aren’t about to deal either player. San Antonio has done a relatively bad job when it comes to the draft and free agency, but the cornerstones of the team are on affordable, long-term deals. The Devin Vassell-Keldon Johnson-Josh Primo group needs to step up, and the Spurs need to take more proven players when they get high draft picks instead of believing they can zag when everyone else zigs.