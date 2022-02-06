 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on and what time does it start

The 2022 NFP Pro Bowl will take place on February 6th. We tell you how to watch the game and what channel it's on.

By TeddyRicketson

A general view of the 2015 Pro Bowl logo outside the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 25, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Las Vegas will play host to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, as they look to make a return from the virtual competition held in 2021 due to COVID-19. Fans will once again enjoy the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown from the Las Vegas Ballpark on Thursday, February 3rd, while the Pro Bowl game is set for Sunday, February 6th and will be at Allegiant Stadium.

With the Championship round of the 2022 NFL playoffs in the rearview, we have had a slew of alternate players now playing in the game either from others opting out or their teams heading to Super Bowl 56. Notable players include Diontae Johnson replacing Ja’Marr Chase, Najee Harris replacing Joe Mixon, CeeDee Lamb replacing Cooper Kupp and Stephon Gilmore replacing Jalen Ramsey. All of the alternates can be found here.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl TV Info

Game date: Sunday, February 6th
Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC, ESPN
Live stream: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app,

