How to watch 2022 NFL Pro Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl online via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Signs along the Las Vegas Strip point the direction for pedestrians to an Interstate 15 overpass where fans can safely enter Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raider on January 9, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located on 62 acres adjacent to Interstate 15 and west of the Mandalay Bay and Luxor Hotel &amp; Casinos, the recently completed $1.9 billion domed stadium (actually located in Paradise, Nevada) has become a hit with Raiders fans. Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

We have made it through the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and we are a Pro Bowl week away from Super Bowl 56. The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s version of the all-star game and it will feature athletes from both the NFC and the AFC competing in events throughout the week and then culminates in the two conferences facing off in a game for bragging rights.

This year, the Pro Bowl comes from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you are interested in attending the game in person, there are tickets to the Pro Bowl still available through TicketMaster.com. If you are looking to catch the Pro Bowl from the comfort of your own home, ESPN will be airing the game. It will also have a simulcast on ABC. The Pro Bowl game will also be available on the NFL app and through NFL.com.

