How to watch 2022 NFL Pro Bowl via live online stream

We have made it through the Championship Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs and we are a Pro Bowl week away from Super Bowl 56. The Pro Bowl is the NFL’s version of the all-star game and it will feature athletes from both the NFC and the AFC competing in events throughout the week and then culminates in the two conferences facing off in a game for bragging rights.

This year, the Pro Bowl comes from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 6th at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you are interested in attending the game in person, there are tickets to the Pro Bowl still available through TicketMaster.com. If you are looking to catch the Pro Bowl from the comfort of your own home, ESPN will be airing the game. It will also have a simulcast on ABC. The Pro Bowl game will also be available on the NFL app and through NFL.com.