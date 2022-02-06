How much will the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win in 2022

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not only one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour, it’s also one of the better paying ones as well.
The bottom of the field that makes the post-54-hole cut will walk away with at least $18,705 for three days of fun and having to play with an amateur at the old “Crosby Clambake.” But the winner takes home the standard 18% of the total $8.7 million prize pool for a cool $1.566 million.
That’s before certain other perks like a PGA Tour exemption through at least the end of the 2023-24 season, entrance into the Masters and the PGA Championship, and 500 valuable FedEx Cup points as well.
After three rounds we’ve got a quality sextet atop of the leaderboard, with Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam, and Tom Hoge all checking in at -15 after 54 holes, with Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, and Jordan Spieth all -14 as well.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is the odds-on favorite at +275, with Spieth checking in at +350. Tom Hoge is the third choice at +500.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this from SI.
1. $1,566,000
2. $948,300
3. $600,300
4. $426,300
5. $356,700
6. $315,375
7. $293,625
8. $271,875
9. $254,475
10. $237,075
11. $219,675
12. $202,275
13. $184,875
14. $167,475
15. $158,775
16. $150,075
17. $141,375
18. $132,675
19. $123,975
20. $115,275
21. $106,575
22. $97,875
23. $90,915
24. $83,955
25. $76,995
26. $70,035
27. $67,425
28. $64,815
29. $62,205
30. $59,595
31. $56,985
32. $54,375
33. $51,765
34. $49,590
35. $47,415
36. $45,240
37. $43,065
38. $41,325
39. $39,585
40. $37,845
41. $36,105
42. $34,365
43. $32,625
44. $30,885
45. $29,145
46. $27,405
47. $25,665
48. $24,273
49. $23,055
50. $22,359
51. $21,837
52. $21,315
53. $20,967
54. $20,619
55. $20,445
56. $20,271
57. $20,097
58. $19,923
59. $19,749
60. $19,575
61. $19,401
62. $19,227
63. $19,053
64. $18,879
65. $18,705