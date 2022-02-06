How much will the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win in 2022

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not only one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour, it’s also one of the better paying ones as well.

The bottom of the field that makes the post-54-hole cut will walk away with at least $18,705 for three days of fun and having to play with an amateur at the old “Crosby Clambake.” But the winner takes home the standard 18% of the total $8.7 million prize pool for a cool $1.566 million.

That’s before certain other perks like a PGA Tour exemption through at least the end of the 2023-24 season, entrance into the Masters and the PGA Championship, and 500 valuable FedEx Cup points as well.

After three rounds we’ve got a quality sextet atop of the leaderboard, with Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam, and Tom Hoge all checking in at -15 after 54 holes, with Patrick Cantlay, Joel Dahmen, and Jordan Spieth all -14 as well.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Cantlay is the odds-on favorite at +275, with Spieth checking in at +350. Tom Hoge is the third choice at +500.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this from SI.

1. $1,566,000

2. $948,300

3. $600,300

4. $426,300

5. $356,700

6. $315,375

7. $293,625

8. $271,875

9. $254,475

10. $237,075

11. $219,675

12. $202,275

13. $184,875

14. $167,475

15. $158,775

16. $150,075

17. $141,375

18. $132,675

19. $123,975

20. $115,275

21. $106,575

22. $97,875

23. $90,915

24. $83,955

25. $76,995

26. $70,035

27. $67,425

28. $64,815

29. $62,205

30. $59,595

31. $56,985

32. $54,375

33. $51,765

34. $49,590

35. $47,415

36. $45,240

37. $43,065

38. $41,325

39. $39,585

40. $37,845

41. $36,105

42. $34,365

43. $32,625

44. $30,885

45. $29,145

46. $27,405

47. $25,665

48. $24,273

49. $23,055

50. $22,359

51. $21,837

52. $21,315

53. $20,967

54. $20,619

55. $20,445

56. $20,271

57. $20,097

58. $19,923

59. $19,749

60. $19,575

61. $19,401

62. $19,227

63. $19,053

64. $18,879

65. $18,705