Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, February 6

We have a quality eight-game schedule in the Association on Sunday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Bones Hyland over 7.5 points (-110)

For our first player prop bet today’s slate, we are going to roll with Denver Nuggets rookie point guard Bones Hyland. Hyland has played well this season for Mike Malone, averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

The former VCU standout should get some playing time against a depleted Brooklyn Nets’ team that will be without James Harden for another game. The Nets’ defense have struggled against point guards this season, allowing 23.9 points per game. Hyland did not play in the Nuggets’ first matchup against Brooklyn, but he has scored more than 7.5 points in five out of his last 10 games. It’s a risky play due to his lack of scoring sometimes, but it is worth it at even money.

Grant Williams over 1.5 threes made (+120)

We are going to try to hit the jackpot on Grant Williams’ three-point prop at plus-money against the Orlando Magic tonight. The Magic have struggled to defend the three-point shot this season, allowing teams to shoot 36.4% and 37.6% in their last three games.

Williams, who comes off the bench for the Celtics, is averaging 7.2 points per game and shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has made more than 1.5 threes in seven out of his last 10 games. At plus-money against an Orlando squad that is allowing power forwards to make 2.3 three per games, there’s value to be had.

Clint Capela to have a double-double (+120)

The Atlanta Hawks will be going up against the Dallas Mavericks, who are still without Kristaps Porzingis in the front court, which makes this a favorable matchup for veteran center Clint Capela.

When these two teams played earlier this season, Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds in 21 minutes. This season, the 27-year-old big man is averaging a double-double, consisting of 11.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Now granted, he only has one double-double in his last 10 games, but missed out on at least three other opportunities.

