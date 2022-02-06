Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Bulls on Sunday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will look to get back into the win column on Sunday afternoon against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

The last time these two teams played each other on Nov. 7, the Sixers defeated the Bulls 114-105 at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid led the way for the Sixers with a dominating 30-point and 16-rebound performance. The Sixers currently lead the season series 2-0 over the Bulls.

The Sixers are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 220.

76ers vs. Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +2

The Sixers are trying to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday after falling 107-98 to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Before suffering that road loss to the Mavs, Philly had won seven out of their last eight games away from Wells Fargo Center.

However, Philly should be able to get back on track against the Bulls, who they have had success against this multiple times season. The Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games, but 16-11 ATS on the road this season. Philly is also 7-7 ATS when listed as road favorites this season.

The Bulls have won three out of their last four games, which includes two games at the United Center. Overall, Chicago has won four consecutive games at home entering into today’s contest. Chicago is averaging 121 points per game in their last four games, but it might be tough to get score that many points against a relatively solid Sixers’ defense.

Billy Donovan’s crew is 4-2 ATS in their last six games and 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games at home this season. The Bulls have one of the best home records ATS at 17-8 this season and are 3-2 ATS when listed as the home underdog. The last time Chicago was an underdog at home (+3.5), they defeated the Cavaliers 117-104 on Jan. 19. With that in mind, if Zach LaVine and Coby White play today, then the Bulls have a legit chance to cover and get the outright win.

Over/Under: Under 220

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 201 and 219. If Chicago does not have LaVine for today’s game, then that will take some points away from the total. The total has gone under in four of the Sixers’ last five games, while the total has gone over in the Bulls’ last five games. The Bulls have been scoring a lot of points at home lately, but their last two home games were against Portland and Orlando, who don’t play defense.

