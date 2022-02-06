Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Nuggets on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will wrap-up their five-game road trip today against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The last time these two teams played each other on Jan. 26, the Nuggets defeated the Nets 124-118 at Barclays Center. Jokic had a casual 26 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists for Denver, while rookie Cam Thomas scored a team-high 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench for Brooklyn.

The Nuggets are six-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 229.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -6

Brooklyn needs to end their road on a high note this afternoon as they’ve dropped their last seven games and look lost without Kevin Durant. During their current losing streak, the Nets are allowing teams to score 119.1 points per game. The Jazz embarrassed Brooklyn on Friday night with a dominating 125-102 win.

The Nets are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games against a team from the West. Brooklyn will hope to have All-Star guard James Harden back in the lineup, who did not play on Friday night. The Nets are also 5-5 ATS when listed as the road underdog this season.

As for the Nuggets, they are coming into today on a three-game losing streak. Denver lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-105 on Friday night, giving them their 10th home defeat this season. Despite that loss, the Nuggets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games, but they are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. Between the two team, the Nuggets should be able to cover as the Nets’ defense is non-existent on this road trip.

Over/Under: Over 229.5

When the Nuggets and Nets just played at Barclays, the total points scored were 242. With the way that Brooklyn is playing defense or lack there of, it is not out of the possibility to see this total go over. The total has gone under in four of the Nets’ last six games, while the total has gone over in nine of Denver’s last 13 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.