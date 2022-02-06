Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

Caris LeVert and the Indiana Pacers will go on the road tonight to play Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The last time these two Central division rivals played each other, the Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 108-104 last month. Domantas Sabonis had 32 points (game-high), 13 rebounds, and seven assists, while rookie Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.5.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -5.5

The Pacers have lost three out of their last four games, which includes a seven-point loss to the Chicago Bulls at home Friday night. Indiana has had a rough season due to injuries and poor defense. The Pacers have also struggled at home this season with a record of 6-20 and 8-25 against teams from the East.

But the good news for Indiana is they might get back Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, and Goga Bitadze, who are all listed as questionable. The Pacers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games and 5-15 straight up in their last 20 games. However, Indiana is also 6-5 ATS when listed as home underdogs this season and 14-13-1 ATS at home.

The Cavaliers are still without All-Star point guard Darius Garland, but they have managed to go 2-1 in their last three games. Cleveland has also won five-straight games at home by an average of seven points per game. The Cavaliers have been one of the best stories this season with a record of 32-21 and being ranked third in the East.

However, J.B. Bickerstaff’s crew is 2-6 ATS in their last eight games, but 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against teams from the Central. The Cavs are 15-9-1 ATS at home this season and 8-6-1 when labeled as the home favorite.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

When these two teams played earlier last month in Indy, the total points scored were 212. I could see the total tonight going under with the Cavaliers giving up 102.6 points per game in their last 10 games. The total has gone under in five of the Cavs’ last seven games and under in their last five home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.