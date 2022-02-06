Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Mavericks on Sunday

Trae Young and the Hawks will go on the road to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on ESPN. The last time these two teams went against each other, the Hawks defeated the Mavericks 113-87 earlier this season. The Mavericks are two-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Hawks vs. Mavericks, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -2

The Hawks are looking to bounce back after their 11-point road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. With the loss, Atlanta is now 10-15 on the road this season and they are 13-21 against teams who have a record above .500.

Young has been playing at an All-Star level this season for the Hawks, averaging 27.9 points per game, which is good for third in the Association. Atlanta is an impressive 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, but 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Furthermore, they’re 6-11 ATS as road underdogs this season.

The Mavericks snapped their two-game losing streak with a hard-fought nine-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Doncic had his 44th career triple-double with 33 points, 15 assists, and 13 rebounds. Dallas has won 14 out of their last 19 games, but are 13-13-1 ATS when they are home this season. However, the Mavericks are 6-4 ATS when the spread is between -3.5 and -1.

Over/Under: Under 221.5

When these two teams played back in October, the total points scored were 200 points. I think we’ll see more points scored in tonight’s game, but I think the under is still in play. The Hawks are only allowing 109.8 points per game in their last 10 games, while the Mavericks are only giving up 107.5 points per game over that same time.

