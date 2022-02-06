Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Sunday night NBA schedule brings us to Crypto.com Arena where the Milwaukee Bucks will continue their Western Conference road trip when meeting the Los Angeles Clippers.

Milwaukee (33-21) started off its road trip in a big way last night, torching the Trail Blazers in a 137-109 victory. The Bucks poured it on throughout the entire game, burying 23 threes in a total offensive explosion. Bobby Portis led with 30 points and five assists while Giannis Antetokounmpo followed up with 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Los Angeles (27-27) emerged victorious in its cross-arena rivalry matchup against the Lakers on Thursday, edging the Purple and Gold for a 111-110 win. The Clippers were up by 17 at one point in the third quarter but let the lead slip away. Trailing in the final moments of the game, Reggie Jackson put the Clippers on top on a runner with five seconds left. He had 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists for the night while Marcus Morris Sr. dropped 29 points and seven rebounds.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 228.

Bucks vs. Clippers, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -3.5

Something has to give here as the Bucks are 2-7 against the spread with no rest while the Clippers are 4-9 against the spread when having a rest advantage. Even if Milwaukee cools off a little bit from last night, it’ll still have enough firepower to keep the L.A. at an arm’s length. Lay it with the Bucks.

Over/Under: Over 228

The Clippers have stepped it up on the offensive end over the last two weeks, putting up 110+ points in each of their last six games. They should hold up their end of the stick and trigger the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.