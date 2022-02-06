 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Over/under pick for AFC vs. NFC

We make our over/under pick for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Will the AFC and NFC combine hit over 62.5 points?

By DKNation Staff
Betting on the Pro Bowl isn’t likely to be an easy task, but people bet on whether a little ball is going to land on black or red, so let’s not overcomplicate matters. The good news is that you can watch some of your favorite players horse around while accumulating points that will either tip your bet in your favor or against.

We break down our pick on the over/under for the AFC-NFC 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game.

NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Over or under 62.5 points?

Our O/U pick: OVER

The total points at the Pro Bowl have been pretty inconsistent. The last time they played in 2020, the total was a whopping 71 points, but the three games before all went under with 33, 47, and 33 points. Before that though, there were some big scores at 76, 60, 43, 97, 100, 96, and so on and so forth.

On the whole, scoring a lot of points is the goal of the Pro Bowl. The over just feels right.

