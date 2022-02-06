NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Moneyline pick for AFC vs. NFC

The Pro Bowl took a forced hiatus last season due to the COVID-19 epidemic, but it’s back this season in Las Vegas. The AFC will take on the NFC this Sunday and like any sporting event, you can put some money down on who will win.

The last four games have gone to the AFC, while the three games that preceded those were draft-based, with famous players like Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders serving as captains who draft their own all-star team.

We break down our pick on the moneyline for the AFC-NFC 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game.

NFL Pro Bowl 2022: AFC (-115), NFC (-105)

Moneyline pick: AFC

The AFC is favored by 1.5 points over at DraftKings Sportsbook and that makes some sense, as the NFC has two quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady who have opted out, while the AFC has two gunslingers in Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes ready to air it out.

There isn’t much rhyme or reason as to who will win the game, but in a matchup where the teams don’t do much real tackling or blocking, the team with the best arms at quarterback should have the advantage as they try to put up big numbers through the air.

