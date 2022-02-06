 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Busch Light Clash qualifying on Sunday on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s qualifying process for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum via live online stream.

Construction takes place in preparation for the NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is back! The regular season doesn’t begin for two more weeks with the Daytona 500, but the Cup Series is kicking things off with the annual Busch Light Classic. Traditionally that race is held at Daytona, but this year it has been moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum. A track was built on the football field and we’ll get a fun afternoon/evening of racing out of it.

The race is set for Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. It will be preceded on Sunday by qualifying heats and last-chance qualifying races (LCQs). The heats get underway at 3 p.m. ET and the LCQs get started at approximately 4:10 p.m., with both airing on FOX.

Qualifying actually got underway Saturday evening with single-car qualifying. The field of drivers each ran a lap, competing for the fastest time. That determined the starting grids for the four qualifying heats that will take place this afternoon. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, and Joey Logano were the four fastest drivers and will each get a pole position in the four qualifying heats today.

The top four in each qualifying heat will secure the 1 through 16 positions in the race later this evening. Then, two 50-lap last chance qualifiers will run to determine positions 17-22. The 23rd and final spot will go to the driver with the highest 2021 point total who didn’t otherwise earn a spot in qualifying.

How to watch qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum

Date: Sunday, February 6
Time: 3-5 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX.com/live, FOX Sports app

Qualifying heat starting lineups

2022 Busch Light Clash qualifying heats, starting lineups

Heat (Pos) Car No. Driver Team Qualifying time
1(1) 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 13.745
1(2) 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team 13.952
1(3) 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 13.962
1(4) 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 14.007
1(5) 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 14.053
1(6) 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 14.151
1(7) 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 14.235
1(8) 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 14.304
1(9) 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team 14.451
2(1) 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 13.761
2(2) 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 13.953
2(3) 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 13.965
2(4) 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 14.014
2(5) 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 14.076
2(6) 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 14.157
2(7) 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14.247
2(8) 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.305
2(9) 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 14.466
3(1) 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 13.891
3(2) 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 13.954
3(3) 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13.973
3(4) 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 14.023
3(5) 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14.12
3(6) 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 14.158
3(7) 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.251
3(8) 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 14.326
3(9) 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 14.471
4(1) 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 13.949
4(2) 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 13.957
4(3) 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 13.978
4(4) 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 14.05
4(5) 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 14.148
4(6) 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing 14.194
4(7) 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing 14.277
4(8) 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing 14.437
4(9) 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing 14.532

