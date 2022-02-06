How to watch Busch Light Clash qualifying on Sunday on TV and via live online stream

NASCAR is back! The regular season doesn’t begin for two more weeks with the Daytona 500, but the Cup Series is kicking things off with the annual Busch Light Classic. Traditionally that race is held at Daytona, but this year it has been moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum. A track was built on the football field and we’ll get a fun afternoon/evening of racing out of it.

The race is set for Sunday afternoon with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. It will be preceded on Sunday by qualifying heats and last-chance qualifying races (LCQs). The heats get underway at 3 p.m. ET and the LCQs get started at approximately 4:10 p.m., with both airing on FOX.

Qualifying actually got underway Saturday evening with single-car qualifying. The field of drivers each ran a lap, competing for the fastest time. That determined the starting grids for the four qualifying heats that will take place this afternoon. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, and Joey Logano were the four fastest drivers and will each get a pole position in the four qualifying heats today.

The top four in each qualifying heat will secure the 1 through 16 positions in the race later this evening. Then, two 50-lap last chance qualifiers will run to determine positions 17-22. The 23rd and final spot will go to the driver with the highest 2021 point total who didn’t otherwise earn a spot in qualifying.

How to watch qualifying at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 3-5 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live, FOX Sports app

Qualifying heat starting lineups