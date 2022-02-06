How to watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash online via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to LA for the opening race this year — the 2022 Busch Light Clash. Instead of their usual site of Daytona, NASCAR The circuit will be running the race at the LA Coliseum. It’s set to be the first NASCAR event ever held at the 99-year old venue, requiring over a month’s work to convert the football field into a quarter-mile oval track.

Preceding the race will be the qualifying heat races starting at 3:00 p.m. ET followed by the last-chance qualifiers at approximately 4:10 p.m. Once the grid is set, the race will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will air on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Given the three qualifying events leading up to the race, there’s plenty of time for betting lines to swing. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin sits with even odds to win (+600), closely followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Kyle Larson at +700.