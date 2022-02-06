 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash online via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Busch Light Clash at The LA Coliseum via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the Los Angeles skyline from the Los Angeles Coliseum during previews for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash on February 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to LA for the opening race this year — the 2022 Busch Light Clash. Instead of their usual site of Daytona, NASCAR The circuit will be running the race at the LA Coliseum. It’s set to be the first NASCAR event ever held at the 99-year old venue, requiring over a month’s work to convert the football field into a quarter-mile oval track.

Preceding the race will be the qualifying heat races starting at 3:00 p.m. ET followed by the last-chance qualifiers at approximately 4:10 p.m. Once the grid is set, the race will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will air on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Given the three qualifying events leading up to the race, there’s plenty of time for betting lines to swing. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin sits with even odds to win (+600), closely followed by Chase Elliott at +650 and Kyle Larson at +700.

2022 Busch Light Clash qualifying heats, starting lineups

Heat (Pos) Car No. Driver Team Qualifying time
Heat (Pos) Car No. Driver Team Qualifying time
1(1) 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 13.745
1(2) 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team 13.952
1(3) 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 13.962
1(4) 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 14.007
1(5) 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 14.053
1(6) 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 14.151
1(7) 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 14.235
1(8) 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 14.304
1(9) 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team 14.451
2(1) 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 13.761
2(2) 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 13.953
2(3) 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 13.965
2(4) 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 14.014
2(5) 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 14.076
2(6) 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 14.157
2(7) 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14.247
2(8) 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.305
2(9) 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 14.466
3(1) 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 13.891
3(2) 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 13.954
3(3) 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13.973
3(4) 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 14.023
3(5) 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14.12
3(6) 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 14.158
3(7) 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.251
3(8) 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 14.326
3(9) 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 14.471
4(1) 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 13.949
4(2) 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 13.957
4(3) 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 13.978
4(4) 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 14.05
4(5) 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 14.148
4(6) 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing 14.194
4(7) 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing 14.277
4(8) 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing 14.437
4(9) 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing 14.532

