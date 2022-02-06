NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as full starting grid determined for 2022 Busch Light Clash

The Busch Light Clash is set to run on Sunday evening at 6p.m. ET, but the exhibition race will be preceded by a pair of qualifying races. Qualifying gets started at 3 p.m. and all events will air on FOX.

The qualifying opens with four qualifying heats. The top four finishers in each heat qualify for the first 16 positions of the race. Once the heat wrap, the remaining 20 drivers will compete in two Last Chance Qualifying races for the final seven spots of the 23-car Busch Light Clash. The six best finishers in the LCQs — three from each race — will secure positions and the final spot will go to the driver with the most 2021 Cup Series points who did not otherwise qualify.

Here is the full lineup for the four qualifying heats at Sunday’s Busch Light Clash. We’ll update with results and last-chance qualifying results, followed by the full starting grid for the race itself.