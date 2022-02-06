 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as full starting grid determined for 2022 Busch Light Clash

The Busch Light Clash is set in LA this year, and qualifying events are officially a wrap. We’ve got the full racing order for Sunday’s race at the Coliseum.

By DKNation Staff
Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Busch Light Clash is set to run on Sunday evening at 6p.m. ET, but the exhibition race will be preceded by a pair of qualifying races. Qualifying gets started at 3 p.m. and all events will air on FOX.

The qualifying opens with four qualifying heats. The top four finishers in each heat qualify for the first 16 positions of the race. Once the heat wrap, the remaining 20 drivers will compete in two Last Chance Qualifying races for the final seven spots of the 23-car Busch Light Clash. The six best finishers in the LCQs — three from each race — will secure positions and the final spot will go to the driver with the most 2021 Cup Series points who did not otherwise qualify.

Here is the full lineup for the four qualifying heats at Sunday’s Busch Light Clash. We’ll update with results and last-chance qualifying results, followed by the full starting grid for the race itself.

2022 Busch Light Clash qualifying heats, starting lineups

Heat (Pos) Car No. Driver Team Qualifying time
1(1) 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 13.745
1(2) 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team 13.952
1(3) 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 13.962
1(4) 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 14.007
1(5) 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 14.053
1(6) 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 14.151
1(7) 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 14.235
1(8) 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 14.304
1(9) 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team 14.451
2(1) 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 13.761
2(2) 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 13.953
2(3) 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing 13.965
2(4) 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 14.014
2(5) 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 14.076
2(6) 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 14.157
2(7) 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing 14.247
2(8) 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.305
2(9) 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 14.466
3(1) 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 13.891
3(2) 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 13.954
3(3) 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 13.973
3(4) 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 14.023
3(5) 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 14.12
3(6) 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 14.158
3(7) 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 14.251
3(8) 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports 14.326
3(9) 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 14.471
4(1) 22 Joey Logano Team Penske 13.949
4(2) 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 13.957
4(3) 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 13.978
4(4) 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports 14.05
4(5) 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 14.148
4(6) 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing 14.194
4(7) 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing 14.277
4(8) 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing 14.437
4(9) 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing 14.532

