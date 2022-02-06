NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as full starting grid determined for 2022 Busch Light Clash

The Busch Light Clash is set to run on Sunday evening at 6p.m. ET, but the exhibition race will be preceded by a pair of qualifying races. Qualifying gets started at 3 p.m. and all events will air on FOX.
The qualifying opens with four qualifying heats. The top four finishers in each heat qualify for the first 16 positions of the race. Once the heat wrap, the remaining 20 drivers will compete in two Last Chance Qualifying races for the final seven spots of the 23-car Busch Light Clash. The six best finishers in the LCQs — three from each race — will secure positions and the final spot will go to the driver with the most 2021 Cup Series points who did not otherwise qualify.
Here is the full lineup for the four qualifying heats at Sunday’s Busch Light Clash. We’ll update with results and last-chance qualifying results, followed by the full starting grid for the race itself.
2022 Busch Light Clash qualifying heats, starting lineups
|Heat (Pos)
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Qualifying time
|Heat (Pos)
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Qualifying time
|1(1)
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13.745
|1(2)
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing Team
|13.952
|1(3)
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13.962
|1(4)
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|14.007
|1(5)
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14.053
|1(6)
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14.151
|1(7)
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|14.235
|1(8)
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|14.304
|1(9)
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|14.451
|2(1)
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|13.761
|2(2)
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13.953
|2(3)
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|13.965
|2(4)
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14.014
|2(5)
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|14.076
|2(6)
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|14.157
|2(7)
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14.247
|2(8)
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|14.305
|2(9)
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14.466
|3(1)
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|13.891
|3(2)
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13.954
|3(3)
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13.973
|3(4)
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14.023
|3(5)
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|14.12
|3(6)
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|14.158
|3(7)
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|14.251
|3(8)
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|14.326
|3(9)
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|14.471
|4(1)
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|13.949
|4(2)
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13.957
|4(3)
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|13.978
|4(4)
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|14.05
|4(5)
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|14.148
|4(6)
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|14.194
|4(7)
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|14.277
|4(8)
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|14.437
|4(9)
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|14.532