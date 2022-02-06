What time is the 2022 Busch Light Clash and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, February 5th with the 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The race is typically held in Daytona, but was moved to LA to run at the historic Coliseum venue, newly transformed from a field to a full-out race track.

The race starts at 6:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is set to be 150 laps around the newly constructed oval quarter-mile track. The season opener is much shorter than most, with the last three races averaging right around an hour and a half. Keep in mind, however, that this is the first time we’ll see the race run on this course.

Ahead of the main event will be qualifying heat races at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by last chance qualifiers at around 4:10 p.m. The exact time of last-chance qualifiers will depend on the length of the qualifying heat races earlier.

Odds are likely to shift following the qualifying rounds, but Martin Truex Jr. opened the week alongside Denny Hamlin as favorites to win with odds at +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch won the 2021 Busch Light Clash, held in Daytona, and his odds are installed at +800 for a repeat victory.