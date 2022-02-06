No. 15 Providence vs. Georgetown: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

We have a Sunday afternoon Big East battle in the nation’s capital today as the No. 15 Providence Friars head down to Capital One Arena to meet the Georgetown Hoyas.

Providence (19-2, 9-1 Big East) maintained its spot on top of the conference standings this week and held St. John’s at bay on Tuesday for an 86-82 road victory. The Friars were able to withstand a strong shooting night for the Red Storm and keep them at an arm’s length throughout the contest. They also took advantage of their numerous trips to the charity stripe, draining 27-of-33 free throw attempts for the evening. Jared Bynum led with 19 points and four assists off the bench.

Georgetown (6-14, 0-9 Big East) is planted at the bottom of the conference standings and it wasn’t successful in its game against St. John’s this week, falling to the Red Storm 90-77 on Thursday. The Hoyas shot poorly from the field and didn’t lead for a single second in what became their 10th consecutive loss. Donald Carey carried the team with 23 points and seven rebounds.

How to watch Providence vs. Georgetown

When: Sunday, February 6th, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -7

Total: 145

The Pick

Providence -7

Providence has been cruising but it hasn’t necessarily been easy. The team’s previous six victories have all come within single digits, one of them being their 83-75 victory over Georgetown just a few weeks back. With that being said, the Hoyas are cratering and their abysmal defense is ripe to be exploited once again. Lay the points with Providence.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.