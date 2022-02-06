No. 16 Ohio State vs. Maryland: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Sunday’s Big Ten afternoon showcase brings us to Columbus, OH, where the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Maryland Terrapins.

Ohio State (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) is back in action for the first time in a week, having its three-game winning streak snapped in an 81-78 loss to Purdue last Sunday. Trailing by 20 in the second half, the Buckeyes battled back to tie the game late and seem poised for overtime. That was before Purdue’s Jaden Ivey buried a three with 0.6 seconds left to deliver the dagger. Malaki Branham had 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Maryland (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) came up just short in its efforts to upset Michigan State on Tuesday, falling 65-63. The Terrapins were also victims of late-game heroics for their opponent as Malik Hall made the go-ahead layup for the Spartans with four seconds left. Eric Ayala had 15 points and four rebounds in the loss.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Maryland

When: Sunday, February 6th, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Ohio State -9

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Ohio State -9

OSU is 9-9 against the spread this season but they have a decisive advantage over UM as a Top 10 team in offensive adjusted efficiency. The Buckeyes’ prior three victories have come by double-digits and with a week off, they’ll be ready to lay it to the Terrapins.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.